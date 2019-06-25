Apple Pay to go live in Greece, Portugal and Slovakia this week

Apple Pay rolls out to Greece, Portugal, Slovakia on Wednesday — Apple Insider — “Following the expansion of Apple Pay into the Netherlands on 11 June, reports indicate banks in three more countries in Europe are adding support to Apple Pay at the same time in the coming week. Believed to take place on June 26, the launches will occur covering Slovakia with multiple banks, as well as Greece and Portugal.”
- Swedish banks roll out wearable payments on fashion watches
- Visa to acquire Rambus’ payments and ticketing business
- Apple Pay to add support for Octopus transit cards in Hong Kong
- EU offers issuers extra time to implement strong customer authentication