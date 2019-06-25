Swedish banks roll out wearable payments on fashion watches

Customers of Swedbank and Nordea Bank in Sweden are now able to load a Mastercard onto any of a range of fashion watches offered by three local watch brands and then use it to make wearable payments at any Mastercard merchant.

The three watch brands — Triwa, Ur&Penn and Berg Watches — have all worked with wearable payments specialist Fidesmo to integrate contactless payments into the watch strap of their products.

Berg Watches has incorporated an NFC payments module into the watch strap of all its watches, Ur&Penn has included the capability in each of its Equinox products, while Triwa has incorporated an NFC payments module into the watch strap of its Tapster product.

Customers of SEB have been able to make use of the service to add a debit or credit card to a Tapster watch strap since February 2019.