Apple Pay goes live in 13 new European countries

Apple Pay is now live in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The expansion follows the launch of Apple Pay in the Netherlands on 11 June and in Hungary, Luxembourg and Iceland in May.

Apple Pay also went live in Austria in April and in Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic in February bringing this year’s new launches to a total of 20 countries.

• See here for NFCW’s list of the territories where each OEM Pay system is live and available for consumer use.