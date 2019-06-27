Visa to let merchants offer installment plans to cardholders

Visa unveils installment payment capabilities to give shoppers simple and flexible way to pay — Visa — “Visa’s instalment capabilities are changing the game by allowing issuers to leverage an existing payment account consumers already have and are familiar with, instead of asking them to submit to a credit check, download an app or open another line of credit,” said Sam Shrauger, senior vice president, global head of issuer and consumer solutions, Visa. “We expect instalments to become a foundational method of payment at checkout for both domestic and cross-border commerce payment transactions.”