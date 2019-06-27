Saudi banks trial blockchain-based identity technology at ATMs — Computer Weekly — “The Saudi Arabian trial will enable local consumers to use their faces and blockchain-based apps to withdraw money from cashpoint machines instead of PINs. The ID authentication prototype, currently under test, can communicate across banks and uses blockchain to confirm an individual’s identity without accessing the bank’s database.”
- Facebook blockchain wallet boss sets sights on financial services
- Fiat Chrysler to let drivers order and pay for fuel, food and parking from their vehicles
- Bank of America adds instant card issuing to mobile app
- Eagle Creek lets luggage owners share their stories via NFC
- Saudi banks pilot blockchain-based cardless ATM withdrawals