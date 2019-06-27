Fiat Chrysler to let drivers order and pay for fuel, food and parking from their vehicles

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicle owners will be able to use a new Fiat Chrysler mobile wallet to order and pay for a range of services from their vehicles “in the second half of 2019”. Launch partners include Shell, Domino’s, ParkWhiz and Yelp Reservations

The car maker’s Uconnect Market Commerce Platform will deploy “via an over-the-air (OTA) update for model-year 2019 and 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brand vehicles equipped with connected services and the latest generation of 8.4-inch touchscreens,” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) says.

The service will then “continue as a carryover feature for future models equipped with the 8.4-inch touchscreen”.

“FCA owners will be able to skip lines and save time by ordering (and paying for) food and beverages, reserve a table on the way to their favorite restaurant or locate and securely authorize pump-and-pay fuel at participating locations,” the car maker explains.

“Drivers can also locate and pay for nearby parking and schedule service appointments at FCA US dealerships, all while in the vehicle without having to reach for a physical credit card.”

“Our customers live busy lives, and our goal with the Uconnect platform is to provide an advanced portfolio of services to make their daily drive more convenient, productive and enjoyable,” says FCA’s global head of connected services Alan D’Agostini.

“This is why we are launching Uconnect Market, as we continue to ramp up our connectivity efforts around the world with the goal of having all new FCA vehicles connected by 2022.”