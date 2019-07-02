Dramatic increase in Smart Card use — Greater Anglia — “We’ve upgraded our Greater Anglia app so that if you have an Android phone, you can hold your Smart Card against it and it will automatically transfer the products you have bought from the website or app, onto your Smart Card… We’ve also enabled staff phones to be able to instantly check the validity of Smart Cards. So passengers can use their card with confidence, and at the same time the systems we have introduced will help to detect and prevent fraud.”
- Walmart combines blockchain and QR codes to let Chinese consumers verify source of fresh produce in stores
- Chinese retailers use face recognition to link shoppers’ online purchase history to in-store services
- Greater Anglia lets train passengers use NFC phones to top up travel cards
- POS terminals that support 23 different QR, contactless and NFC payments services roll out in Singapore
- Mobile payments providers turn to in-app games to drive adoption in India