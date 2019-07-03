Alipay adds a beauty filter to its facial scan payment system to encourage more female users — Radii China — “The move came after Sina Weibo’s tech channel pointed to data that showed male adoption rates of facial scan payments on Alipay were higher than those for females. ‘Be honest, when you’re using the facial payment option, do you think you’re ugly?’ asked the account via a poll. After more than 40,000 people voted, the poll showed that over 60% felt the payment method made them look ugly and ‘not as pretty as when taking a normal photo’.”
- Alipay to use ‘beauty filter’ to boost adoption of face payments terminals
- Maybank lets merchants accept contactless payments on their NFC phones
- Walmart combines blockchain and QR codes to let Chinese consumers verify source of fresh produce in stores
- Chinese retailers use face recognition to link shoppers’ online purchase history to in-store services
- Greater Anglia lets train passengers use NFC phones to top up travel cards