Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases — Reuters — “A scheduled increase in the sales tax to 10% from 8% in October could hurt spending. Aware of that risk, the government is betting big on mobile payments, an industry only just taking root in Japan. As soon as the tax increase kicks in, the government will offer points redeemable for future discounts to shoppers who use QR codes and other cashless payments.”
- Swish pilots Bluetooth boxes for mobile payments in Swedish stores
- Uber leverages open banking to provide in-app financial services to drivers in Mexico
- Japanese government to reward shoppers for using mobile payments
- Alipay to use ‘beauty filter’ to boost adoption of face payments terminals
- Maybank lets merchants accept contactless payments on their NFC phones