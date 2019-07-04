Telekom Slovenije launches the Valu smart wallet — Telekom Slovenije — “Valu smart wallet is available in Slovenia as a mobile app from 13 June, and combines in one place mobile payment services, transfer of funds between users, splitting the bill, as well as identification and use of local infrastructure services, such as purchasing Slovenian Railways train tickets… Valu also supports payments with a QR code (on Android and iOS devices) or NFC technology (Android devices).”
- Telekom Slovenije launches mobile wallet that supports NFC, QR, P2P, bill splitting and transit ticketing payments
- Swish pilots Bluetooth boxes for mobile payments in Swedish stores
- Uber leverages open banking to provide in-app financial services to drivers in Mexico
- Japanese government to reward shoppers for using mobile payments
- Alipay to use ‘beauty filter’ to boost adoption of face payments terminals