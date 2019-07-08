Seven-Eleven mobile pay hack hits Japan’s drive to go cashless — Nikkei Asian Review — “Japan’s second-largest retail group by sales on Monday rolled out 7pay, which lets users make purchases with a smartphone app at Seven-Eleven Japan’s roughly 21,000 stores nationwide… By early Thursday, Seven & i had confirmed about 55 million yen ($510,000) stolen from 900 or so 7pay users. The company has in effect suspended the service by stopping users from adding money to their accounts.”
- 7-Eleven Japan halts QR payments rollout after hackers steal $500k in two days
- Telekom Slovenije launches mobile wallet that supports NFC, QR, P2P, bill splitting and transit ticketing payments
- Swish pilots Bluetooth boxes for mobile payments in Swedish stores
- Uber leverages open banking to provide in-app financial services to drivers in Mexico
- Japanese government to reward shoppers for using mobile payments