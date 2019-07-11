LG to launch ThinQ mobile wallet in the US?

LG applies for ‘ThinQ Wallet’ crypto wallet trademark in the US — Coin Telegraph — “According to the filing documents, the trademark is for services concerning transaction and settlement services, mobile banking, ‘issuance of cyber money’, and ‘payment application software for mobile phones’ among others. ThinQ is a brand first used for a smart refrigerator introduced by the company in 2011 at a consumer electronics show. Since then, multiple smartphones have been launched under the ThinQ brand.”
