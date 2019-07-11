Samsung Pay adds in-app loan and credit card applications in India

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Samsung partners with Paisabazaar.com to offer financial products on Samsung Pay — Paisabazaar — “Paisabazaar.com, India’s largest online marketplace for financial products, today announced its partnership with Samsung… Samsung Pay users can apply for credit cards and personal loans from the platform. The move will enable millions of existing and potential Samsung Pay users to get the benefit of seamlessly opting for a host of financial services.”

