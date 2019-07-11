Samsung partners with Paisabazaar.com to offer financial products on Samsung Pay — Paisabazaar — “Paisabazaar.com, India’s largest online marketplace for financial products, today announced its partnership with Samsung… Samsung Pay users can apply for credit cards and personal loans from the platform. The move will enable millions of existing and potential Samsung Pay users to get the benefit of seamlessly opting for a host of financial services.”
- Merchant payments association calls for 18 month delay on strong customer authentication
- Qualcomm to include NFC in entry-level smartphone platform
- Transport for NSW eyes face recognition for frictionless transit card payments
- Samsung Pay adds in-app loan and credit card applications in India
- LG to launch ThinQ mobile wallet in the US?