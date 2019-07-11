Qualcomm to include NFC in entry-level smartphone platform

New Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform raises the bar for mass market devices — Qualcomm — “The Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform debuts the following ‘firsts’ in the 2-series: 64-bit CPU, Dual-ISP, supports up to 13MP photo capture, support for Full HD (1080p) video capture, support for HD+ resolution display, hexagon DSP for audio and sensor processing, support for Dual SIM with Dual VoLTE, EVS voice calls, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, support for NFC payments on Android.”
