Merchant payments association calls for 18 month delay on strong customer authentication

EPSM recommends harmonised migration plans on PSD2-SCA — EPSM — “To avoid significant acceptance disruptions, EPSM recommends that all regions should agree an additional timeframe of 18 months for standard applications, as well as up to 36 months for challenging applications, such as those in the travel and hospitality sector. This will deliver an EU-wide harmonised migration approach by the EBA and the 28 national regulators for remote card payments.”
