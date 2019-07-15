Apple Pay offers free fries at McDonald’s

Latest Apple Pay promotion offers free fries at McDonald’s all month — 9to5Mac — “Apple today has kicked off its latest Apple Pay promotion. This time, users can secure a free order of french fries from McDonald’s when using Apple Pay all month long… Apple has been offering Apple Pay discounts through various retailers, services, and restaurants on a near-weekly basis recently. Recent offers have included $1 tacos through Taco Bell, $5 off select Fandango movie ticket purchases, and more.”