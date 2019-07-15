Hong Kong commuters to get iPhone and Apple Watch ticketing ‘later this year’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Octopus coming soon to iPhone and Apple Watch — Octopus — “Octopus Cards Limited is excited to announce that customers will be able to use their Octopus on their iPhone or Apple Watch for transit and retail payment with Apple Pay later this year. More details will be shared soon.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!