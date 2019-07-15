Amazon rolls out QR-based anti-counterfeiting platform

Amazon launches Transparency in Europe, India and Canada — Amazon — “Transparency is a product serialization service that provides a unique code for every unit that is manufactured. Brands put these codes on its products and every time one of these products is ordered in Amazon’s stores, Amazon scans and verifies the code to ensure only authentic units reach customers. Additionally, customers can use a mobile app to scan the code and verify authenticity regardless of where they purchased their units. Brands can also use Transparency to communicate unique unit-level information, including manufacturing date, manufacturing place, or other enhanced product information (eg ingredients).”