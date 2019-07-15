Turkey puts central bank digital currency on new economic roadmap — Coin Telegraph — “The government of Turkey has included a central bank-issued digital currency in its 2019–2023 economic roadmap published on July 9… In addition to a central bank digital currency, the development plan lists blockchain adoption in the operations of transportation and customs.”
- Metrolink rolls out open loop ticketing on Manchester trams
- Shinhan to put credit cards on the blockchain
- Turkey unveils plans for a central bank-issued digital currency
- Samsung partners with Korean banks and carriers to launch blockchain mobile ID platform
- Libra to use QR codes to let consumers buy and sell cryptocurrency