Turkey unveils plans for a central bank-issued digital currency

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Turkey puts central bank digital currency on new economic roadmap — Coin Telegraph — “The government of Turkey has included a central bank-issued digital currency in its 2019–2023 economic roadmap published on July 9… In addition to a central bank digital currency, the development plan lists blockchain adoption in the operations of transportation and customs.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!