Apple Pay coming to Miami fare system in August — Appleosophy — “Miami-Dade County’s fare system for their transit is set to begin accepting Apple Pay and other forms of contactless payment systems, such as Google Pay and Samsung Pay. According to an image found on Reddit, it would appear as though the Miami-Dade County transit system is set to begin accepting Apple Pay in August 2019.”
- East reports on Apple Pay fraud in Europe
- IMF reports on the impact of digital money on banking business models
- PayPal launches its Xoom mobile remittance service in Europe
- Miami-Dade to roll out open loop ticketing in August?
- Metrolink rolls out open loop ticketing on Manchester trams