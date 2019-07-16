PayPal expands its international money transfer service Xoom to 32 markets across Europe — Xoom — “Today, PayPal launched Xoom — its international money transfer service — in 32 markets across Europe. People in these markets can now use Xoom to quickly send money, pay bills or top up phones to more than 130 markets internationally.”
