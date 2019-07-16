East publishes European fraud update — European Association for Secure Transactions — “Two countries reported mobile wallet fraud in relation to Apple Pay. One reported that mobile wallets are fast becoming the new money mules — fraudsters are enrolling cards that are not yet associated with a specific wallet. Another country reported that fraudsters are obtaining security codes through phishing, with which they can then install a mobile banking app on their own smartphone, using the victim’s data.”
- East reports on Apple Pay fraud in Europe
- IMF reports on the impact of digital money on banking business models
- PayPal launches its Xoom mobile remittance service in Europe
- Miami-Dade to roll out open loop ticketing in August?
- Metrolink rolls out open loop ticketing on Manchester trams