IMF reports on the impact of digital money on banking business models

IMF warns banks to evolve or be ‘left behind’ amid competition from big tech firms — CNBC — “IMF authors Tobias Adrian and Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli said the two most common forms of money today, cash and bank deposits, will ‘face tough competition and could even be surpassed’. But banks are ‘unlikely to disappear’ as they face growing threats from big tech companies and fintech start-ups, the paper said. ‘Some will be left behind no doubt,’ the authors wrote. ‘Others will evolve, but must do so quickly’.”