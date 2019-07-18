Amorim adds NFC to cork bottle stoppers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Amorim combats counterfeiting with NFC-enabled corks — The Spirits Business — “Leading cork producer Amorim has released a new range of bartop stoppers, which incorporate near field communication (NFC) technology to tackle counterfeiting… NFC-enabled phones will be able to access additional information such as serving and mixing suggestions, product information, promotional campaigns and competitions.”

