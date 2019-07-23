PCI SSC calls for comments on new standard for contactless payments on off-the-shelf NFC devices

Request for comments: Contactless payments on COTS standard — PCI Security Standards Council — “PCI SSC is developing a new standard for contactless payments on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices, which is planned for publication by the end of 2019. As part of the development process, PCI SSC stakeholders are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standard during a 30-day request for comments (RFC) period.”