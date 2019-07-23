Researchers to use tiny diamonds to verify authenticity of supply chain components

Dust Identity raises $10m to secure the global supply chain — using diamonds — Fortune — “Its process embeds tiny diamond fragments in a polymer that’s sprayed on a component. As the polymer dries, those diamond fragments are frozen in place, producing a pattern of scattered light that’s irreproducible, because it’s so random and complex — and at least as unique as a fingerprint… Dust Identity claims that, at scale, a single application of its tag can cost as little as one one-thousandth of a cent.”