Dust Identity raises $10m to secure the global supply chain — using diamonds — Fortune — “Its process embeds tiny diamond fragments in a polymer that’s sprayed on a component. As the polymer dries, those diamond fragments are frozen in place, producing a pattern of scattered light that’s irreproducible, because it’s so random and complex — and at least as unique as a fingerprint… Dust Identity claims that, at scale, a single application of its tag can cost as little as one one-thousandth of a cent.”
- NXP secures Mastercard certification for biometric card modules
- Researchers to use tiny diamonds to verify authenticity of supply chain components
- National QR standard for mobile payments rolls out in Sri Lanka
- PCI SSC calls for comments on new standard for contactless payments on off-the-shelf NFC devices
- ING lets Turkish businesses accept Mastercard payments on NFC mobile phones