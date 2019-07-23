NXP’s Secure Processing Module — First dual-interface biometric product to receive Mastercard CAST certificate — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “NXP’s new Secure Processing Module for fingerprint-on-card technology is the first of its kind to receive Mastercard’s prestigious CAST (Compliance Assessment and Security Testing) certificate… Now that we’ve passed Mastercard’s rigorous security review, we can move ahead with our product release, targeted soon.”
- NXP secures Mastercard certification for biometric card modules
- Researchers to use tiny diamonds to verify authenticity of supply chain components
- National QR standard for mobile payments rolls out in Sri Lanka
- PCI SSC calls for comments on new standard for contactless payments on off-the-shelf NFC devices
- ING lets Turkish businesses accept Mastercard payments on NFC mobile phones