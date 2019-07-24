Central bank pilots QR mobile payments in Cambodia

NBC tests new mobile payment app — Khmer Times — “The National Bank of Cambodia yesterday announced that is testing a mobile payment application system known as Bakong… Four financial institutions are so far included — Acleda Bank, Foreign Trade Bank, Wing Specialised Bank and Vattanac Bank… The new system will facilitate money transfers and payments (including across national borders) while enhancing financial inclusion in the country.”
