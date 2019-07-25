Mobile payments app Payconiq wants to expand in Europe — Ecommerce News Europe — “Our solution is, unlike the well-known payment methods, not dependent on the credit card companies. I don’t see why we couldn’t become the European alternative to Visa or Mastercard. Technically, we are ahead of them.”
- Singtel expands mobile wallet alliance to Japan
- Visa sets out payments innovation plans for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Benelux banks raise €20m to turn Payconiq mobile payments app into European rival to Visa and Mastercard
- Beijing Subway tests face recognition ticketing
- Edinburgh buses add contactless payments