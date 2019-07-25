Singtel’s Via mobile payment alliance debuts in Japan — Singtel — “Singtel’s Via, Asia’s first cross-border mobile payment alliance has launched in Japan… The alliance which currently counts Singtel’s Dash and AIS Global Pay among its member mobile wallets enables tourists from Singapore and Thailand to shop and dine across Japan using QR code payments in their local currency at competitive exchange rates.”
- Singtel expands mobile wallet alliance to Japan
- Visa sets out payments innovation plans for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Benelux banks raise €20m to turn Payconiq mobile payments app into European rival to Visa and Mastercard
- Beijing Subway tests face recognition ticketing
- Edinburgh buses add contactless payments