Singtel expands mobile wallet alliance to Japan

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Singtel’s Via mobile payment alliance debuts in Japan — Singtel — “Singtel’s Via, Asia’s first cross-border mobile payment alliance has launched in Japan… The alliance which currently counts Singtel’s Dash and AIS Global Pay among its member mobile wallets enables tourists from Singapore and Thailand to shop and dine across Japan using QR code payments in their local currency at competitive exchange rates.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!