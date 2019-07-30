Apple and Goldman Sachs credit card targeting August launch date — Bloomberg — “The Apple Card is targeted to launch as early as the first half of August… People who own an iPhone will be able to sign up for the card via the Wallet app, which will have built-in Apple Card support as part of the latest iOS 12.4 update.”
- Researchers showcase method for bypassing contactless card limit
- Israel Railways pilots open loop contactless payments
- Apple Card to roll out in August?
- Kobelli to use NFC to track diamonds on the blockchain
- Singtel expands mobile wallet alliance to Japan