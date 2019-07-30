Hack breaks your Visa card’s contactless limit for big frauds — Forbes — “To carry out their hack, the researchers used a specialised piece of hardware to intercept and insert messages in the communications between the card and the reader. For instance, they could tell the card that verification — like a PIN — wasn’t needed, even though the requested amount was more than £30. They then told the terminal that verification has already been made by another means.”
- Researchers showcase method for bypassing contactless card limit
- Israel Railways pilots open loop contactless payments
- Apple Card to roll out in August?
- Kobelli to use NFC to track diamonds on the blockchain
- Singtel expands mobile wallet alliance to Japan