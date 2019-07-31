Google to use 3D face recognition for Pixel 4 payments

(Don’t) hold the phone: new features coming to Pixel 4 — Google — “As you reach for Pixel 4, Soli proactively turns on the face unlock sensors, recognizing that you may want to unlock your phone. If the face unlock sensors and algorithms recognize you, the phone will open as you pick it up, all in one motion. Better yet, face unlock works in almost any orientation — even if you’re holding it upside down — and you can use it for secure payments and app authentication too.”