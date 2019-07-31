Apple Pay doubles transaction volumes in twelve months

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple financial results — Q3 2019 — Apple — “Apple Pay is now completing nearly 1bn transactions per month, more than twice the volume of a year ago… Based on June quarter performance, Apple Pay is now adding more new users than PayPal and monthly transaction volume is growing 4x as fast… We plan to begin the rollout of Apple Card in August.”

