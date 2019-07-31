Apple Pay doubles transaction volumes in twelve months

Apple financial results — Q3 2019 — Apple — “Apple Pay is now completing nearly 1bn transactions per month, more than twice the volume of a year ago… Based on June quarter performance, Apple Pay is now adding more new users than PayPal and monthly transaction volume is growing 4x as fast… We plan to begin the rollout of Apple Card in August.”
- Sydney extends Opal transit card benefits to contactless and mobile payments users
- One in ten Londoners ready to ‘consider microchipping themselves’ to speed up contactless payments
- Co-op extends mobile self-checkout trial to 30 UK supermarkets
- Google to use 3D face recognition for Pixel 4 payments