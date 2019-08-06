NAB lets merchants accept Visa contactless payments on standard Android smartphones

Your smartphone will soon double as an Eftpos terminal as Quest partners with NAB and Visa — Quest — “Quest Payment Systems (Quest), in conjunction with NAB and Visa, has launched a trial which allows merchants to accept card payments using their Android smartphone. Customers simply tap the merchant’s phone with a contactless card or mobile wallet. No additional payment terminal hardware or dongle is required, allowing small businesses to start accepting payments quickly using their existing mobile device.”
- California winemaker to use NFC to provide buyers with a ‘farm-to-table’ experience
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users
- DHL tracks temperature-sensitive medical supplies with NFC
- Apple demos NFC tag reading for Apple Card activation