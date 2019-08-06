Eight in ten US debit card issuers to offer contactless cards next year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Debit payments continue to grow and go digital — Pulse — “The percentage of debit card issuers that say they are interested in offering contactless cards nearly doubled year over year, with 70% planning to issue contactless cards by the end of 2020. Another 10% already issue some contactless debit cards. Only 20% of respondents say they have no plans to offer contactless cards.”

