Eight in ten US debit card issuers to offer contactless cards next year

Debit payments continue to grow and go digital — Pulse — “The percentage of debit card issuers that say they are interested in offering contactless cards nearly doubled year over year, with 70% planning to issue contactless cards by the end of 2020. Another 10% already issue some contactless debit cards. Only 20% of respondents say they have no plans to offer contactless cards.”
- California winemaker to use NFC to provide buyers with a ‘farm-to-table’ experience
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users
- DHL tracks temperature-sensitive medical supplies with NFC
- Apple demos NFC tag reading for Apple Card activation