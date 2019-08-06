Tencent reports 100 million transit ticketing mini-app users

100 million transit riders are paying with WeChat mini-program: Tencent — Caixin Global — “Ride Code allows subway and bus riders to pay for transit fares with QR codes directly upon boarding in various Chinese cities. At subway stations, that means showing your barcode at the turnstile. Riders do not need to visit ticket kiosks as the fare is deducted from their WeChat Pay wallet.”
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users
- DHL tracks temperature-sensitive medical supplies with NFC
- Apple demos NFC tag reading for Apple Card activation
- ShipChain to use NFC to track temperature-sensitive shipments on the blockchain