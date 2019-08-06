Apple demos NFC tag reading for Apple Card activation

Titanium Apple Card activation with background NFC tag reading — Ata Distance — “Apple has posted two videos for activating the Titanium Apple Card: a video for A12 Bionic iPhone XR/XS with background NFC tag reading, and a video for non-A12 Bionic iPhones without background NFC tag reading ability. This marks the first time Apple has put A12 Bionic background NFC tag reading ability to use, almost a year since the new functionality appeared.”
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users
- DHL tracks temperature-sensitive medical supplies with NFC
- ShipChain to use NFC to track temperature-sensitive shipments on the blockchain