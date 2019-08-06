Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea

Korea’s Shinhan Card has begun testing Shinhan Face Pay, a face recognition payments system that it is developing with CU convenience stores operator BGF Retail “to identify customers who visit unmanned convenience stores in the future”.

For the pilot, “employees are able to make payments with the system at the cafeteria, coffee shop and CU convenience store inside the company’s headquarters building,” The Korea Times reports.

“Employees can use the system after registering their credit card information and taking photos of their faces by using facial recognition kiosks at the headquarters.

“If they register their information, they can make purchases without credit cards or mobile phones, just using their faces, at every store equipped with the payment system.”

“After running the system at its headquarters building on a trial run, Shinhan Card will allow its customers to use the system at universities and CU convenience stores nationwide,” the report adds.