Google rolls out NFC Titan Security Keys to Canada, France, Japan and UK

Titan Security Keys are now available in Canada, France, Japan, and the UK — Google — “Titan Security Keys are built with a hardware chip that includes firmware engineered by Google to verify the keys’ integrity. Each key leverages FIDO standards to cryptographically verify your identity and URL of the login page, preventing an attacker from accessing your account even if you are tricked into providing your username and password.”
- CryptoKaiju launches Cryptokitty toys with NFC
- California winemaker to use NFC to provide buyers with a ‘farm-to-table’ experience
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users