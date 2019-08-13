Mumbai bus passengers to pilot India’s new national transit ticketing system

Mumbai bus operator BEST is to begin a pilot of India’s ‘One Nation One Card’ national transit card system in November this year.

Announced in March 2019, the service is based on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) — a bank-issued contactless debit/credit/prepaid card that runs on India’s domestic RuPay payments network.

Passengers will be able to use their card to travel on metro, bus and suburban railways across the country as well as to pay for parking and tolls and for purchases in stores.

“The ticket fare will be deducted from an in-built wallet within the card, which will not be linked to one’s bank account,” BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde told The Hindu.