Apple expands NFC student IDs to 12 more universities

Students at an additional 12 US universities will be able to use their iPhone or Apple Watch “to get into dorms, buy lunch and more” in the coming school year, Apple has announced.

The expansion will bring the number of students able to use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a contactless student ID to more than 100,000, Apple adds.

The service was unveiled in June 2018 and went live in September 2018 at three universities — Duke University, University of Oklahoma and University of Alabama.

Support has also been switched on over the past 12 months at four additional universities — Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University and Mercer University.

Adding support

The 12 universities set to add support during the 2019/20 academic year are Clemson University, Georgetown University, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky, University of San Francisco, University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, University of North Alabama and Chowan University.

Contactless student IDs are supported on iPhone 6 and later and iPhone SE as well as Apple Watch.

Students with an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR will also be able to use their digital IDs “for up to five hours in power reserve mode when the iPhone battery needs to be charged,” says HID Global, which is responsible for the implementation at Clemson University.

Multiple applications

“This fall, their Apple devices can be used for everything from entering buildings — such as residence halls and individual rooms — to buying meals, accessing the gym, and using secure print services and numerous other university resources,” president and CEO of HID Global Stefan Widing explains.

“We know students love this feature,” says Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of internet services.

“Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch.”