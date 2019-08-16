Italian rail operator to pilot barrier-free transit ticketing

Trentino Trasporti, the transportation operator for the Italian city of Trento, is to be the first to pilot a new transit ticketing concept that uses sensors placed on trains to calculate and charge passengers for fares by automatically detecting when they get on and off a particular service.

The sensors work in conjunction with an app on passengers’ smartphones, technology provider Hitachi Rail explains.

“There would be no need to remove the phone from pockets or bags and no need for station barriers, signalling an end to queues at the barrier or ticket machine,” it says.

Results from the proof of concept pilot in Italy “will help inform the best ways to apply this technology in the future,” the company adds.