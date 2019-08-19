Barclays opens Pingit wearable payments store

Barclays has opened an online store which will offer users of its Pingit mobile payments service a wide range of wearable payments devices, including watches, jewellery, wristbands and key fobs.

“Customers will be able to purchase Pingit’s newly released range of fashion and lifestyle accessories embedded with payment capabilities, from key fobs to wearable payment bands to The Loop — a holder to add a payment chip to an existing watch or fitness band,” the bank says.

“In addition, over the coming months customers will be able to buy a wide range of partner products including key fobs, leather bracelets and watches from well-known fashion brands such as Timex, Guess, Hugo Boss and Tovi Sorga.”

Wearable payment products from TapStrap, Hirsch, Kiroco, and Sunnto are also set to be available in the store in the coming months.

The move follows the bank’s March 2019 decision to roll its bPay wearable payments service into its Pingit mobile payment app in order to “build out Pingit as Barclays’ mobile payments brand, providing an all-in-one app for users to manage their spending on-the-go.”

“By launching our e-store we’re giving consumers an easy way to browse and buy a large selection of contactless payment devices, all in one place,” says Rob Morgan, head of sales and partnerships at Barclays.

“With a wide range of suppliers including some of the top names in fashion, we’re certain there will be something for everyone who wants a stylish and easy way to pay on the go.”

