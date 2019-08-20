National QR mobile payments service to go live in Indonesia

Indonesia’s central bank says it has now completed the development of QRIS, an EMV-compliant national QR Code Indonesian Standard for mobile payments.

“QRIS was compiled by Bank Indonesia along with the Indonesia Payment System Association (ASPI), using EMVCo international standards to support broader payment system instrument interconnectedness and accommodate the specific needs of Indonesia, thus providing interoperability between providers, instruments and even countries,” the central bank says.

“Initially, the focus of QRIS implementation will be QR Code Payment Model Merchant Presented Mode (MPM), where the merchant will be able to display a QR code to be scanned by the customer when initiating a payment transaction.”

“National QRIS implementation will be effective from 1 January 2020 in order to provide an adequate transition period for payment system service providers to prepare for the new standard,” it adds.