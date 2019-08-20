Apple rolls out Apple Card, extends 3% cashback offer to third party merchants

Apple Card is now available to all US consumers, the iPhone maker has announced — and the 3% cashback offered to cardholders who use their card to make an Apple Pay mobile payment for an Apple product will now be available from “more merchants and apps”.

“Apple Card’s compelling rewards program, Daily Cash, gives back a percentage of every purchase as cash on customers’ Apple Cash card each day,” Apple explains.

“Customers will receive 2% Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay, and 3% Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Stores, apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store and for Apple services.”

“Starting today, customers will receive 3% Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats,” Apple adds.

“Apple Card will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months. For purchases made with the Titanium Apple Card, customers will get 1% Daily Cash.”