Contactless transit payments go live in Miami

Passengers using Miami-Dade Transit’s Metrorail service can now pay for their travel using a contactless card issued by Mastercard, Visa or American Express, make mobile payments using Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay or select to use Fitbit Pay to pay with a wearable device.

The new contactless payment service includes a fare-capping feature which guarantees a maximum cost of US$5.65 per day for unlimited rides on Metrorail, which is equivalent to the cost of a 1-Day Pass.

Fare capping will also include trips made the same day on Metrobus services when the service is expanded in the future to include bus journeys as well as Metrorail, Miami-Dade Transit says.

Only regular full-fare tickets are supported, however. “Discounted fares are not available through contactless payment,” the transit operator says.