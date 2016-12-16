Saturday 24 December 2016 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    London bar tests contactless self-serve beer pump

    By Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 16 December 2016, 14:37

    Barclaycard contactless self-serve beer pump

    BEER TAP AND PAY: Ordering, paying and serving is designed to take less than 60 seconds

    Customers at Henry’s Café Bar in London’s Piccadilly have been testing a prototype self-serve beer pump that allows them to order drinks on a touchscreen and complete payment by tapping their contactless card or NFC device at the base of the pump, before placing their glass under the dispenser for the drink.

    The Pay @ Pump device has been designed by Barclaycard, following research by the company that revealed more than a quarter of British consumers (28%) are calling for contactless payments to be made available in every pub and bar nationwide. Some 19% said they would like to see pubs and bars install contactless beer pumps.

    The process has been designed to be completed within 60 seconds, says Barclaycard’s Tami Hargreaves, who adds: “When people told us that waiting time was one of their biggest annoyances, we wanted to help solve a common problem with a simple solutions.

    “Pay @ Pump could be rolled out not only in bars and pubs but also at events and concerts to help speed up service, potentially taking centre stage at the food and drink stalls at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in 2017.”

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , , , Trials and live services:

    • Nev

      Nice, but as well as pulling your pint the bar staff are there to ensure that drinkers are not (a) drunk and (b) under-age. This would make unattended or self-serve sales of alcohol tricky.

    More headlines...

     
     