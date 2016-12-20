Free insurance offer for mobile wallet

Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Indian consumers using the FreeCharge mobile wallet will have their wallet balance of up to Rs 20,000 (US$293) insured free of charge, Economic Times reports, as long as they are making transactions using the service at least once a month, through a partnership with Reliance General Insurance. Customers need to report a phone loss or theft to police and to FreeCharge by phone or email.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 20 December 2016, 13:11

