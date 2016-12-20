Free insurance offer for mobile wallet

Indian consumers using the FreeCharge mobile wallet will have their wallet balance of up to Rs 20,000 (US$293) insured free of charge, Economic Times reports, as long as they are making transactions using the service at least once a month, through a partnership with Reliance General Insurance. Customers need to report a phone loss or theft to police and to FreeCharge by phone or email.
- Mahindra Comviva adds chatbot payments to mobile wallet
- Hungary’s national bank to launch instant payments through mobile phone numbers
- White paper explores digital transformation in banking
- Malaysia bank launches HCE mobile payments
- Apple Pay adds Chinese and US banks