Domino’s offers pizza orders with Google Home

Domino’s Pizza customers can now order pizza through Google Home, the voice-activated home assistant unveiled by Google in October 2016. “The customer can order their saved Easy Order or recent order,” the fast food chain says, “and can also ask Google to track their order progress with Domino’s Tracker.” The company allowed customers to speak orders into Amazon’s Echo device in February 2016 and enabled Facebook Messenger ordering in September.
- Mahindra Comviva adds chatbot payments to mobile wallet
- Hungary’s national bank to launch instant payments through mobile phone numbers
- White paper explores digital transformation in banking
- Malaysia bank launches HCE mobile payments
- Apple Pay adds Chinese and US banks