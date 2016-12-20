Thursday 22 December 2016 | RSS

 
    Domino’s offers pizza orders with Google Home

    Domino’s Pizza customers can now order pizza through Google Home, the voice-activated home assistant unveiled by Google in October 2016. “The customer can order their saved Easy Order or recent order,” the fast food chain says, “and can also ask Google to track their order progress with Domino’s Tracker.” The company allowed customers to speak orders into Amazon’s Echo device in February 2016 and enabled Facebook Messenger ordering in September.

